Devonta Freeman Says Falcons Can Do ‘Whatever They Want’ On Offense Vs. Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are in for a tough test in Super Bowl LI going up against the Atlanta Falcons high-powered offense.

Over the course of his coaching career, Bill Belichick’s defensive game plans have centered around taking away the opposing team’s most dynamic offensive threat. While this strategy has proved to be effective in the past, it remains to be seen whether or not it will be successful against the Falcons.

The problem is, Atlanta’s offense is loaded with so many weapons that focusing on just one player could be costly. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman knows just how potent his team’s offensive attack can be. Speaking on ProFootballTalk on Thursday, the two-time Pro-Bowl selection seems to be under the impression that Atlanta could have its way with the New England defense.

“We can do whatever we want,” Freeman told PFT. “Pick your poison.”

While Freeman and the Falcons certainly have earned the right to be confident, they will be going up against the NFL’s best scoring defense. New England allowed just 15.6 points per game to opponents over the course of the regular season. Still, Freeman does not seem to be fazed.

“It’s on us to execute,” he said. “We’re grown men. We’re going down there for one reason and one reason only. And that’s to handle business.”

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images