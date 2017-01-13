Dining Playbook: Where They Ate, Season 3, Episode 33

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 3 Episode 33

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.



Host: Cask ‘n Flagon

You all know the beloved sports bar next to Fenway, but did you know there’s a sister restaurant in Marshfield? It has 120 televisions and is the perfect South Shore spot to watch a game with your family and friends.

* 804 PLAIN ST., MARSHFIELD, MA 02050 (781)834-2275 CASKNFLAGON.COM

BCAE: Heather Costa from Revolution Juice

Jenny’s food guru Heather Costa of Revolution Juice joins us at the BCAE and gives us some important tips to making healthier decisions.

* 150 HUNTINGTON AVE., BOSTON, MA 002115 (857)233-4313 REVOLUTIONJUICE.COM

BCAE: Tyler Sundet from Mamaleh’s Deli

Tyler Sundet is hanging out with Jenny and making one of her childhood favorites- chopped liver!

* ONE KENDALL SQUARE 15 HAMPSHIRE ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617)958-3354 MAMALEHS.COM

Review: Capo

Southie residents no longer need to travel to the North End for a fine Italian meal. Capo is brought to us by the same team behind Lincoln and Loco, so you know you’re in for a good meal and a fun time.

* 443 W. BROADWAY, SOUTH BOSTON, MA 02127 (617)993-8080 CAPOSOUTHBOSTON.COM

BCAE: Chef Tim Cushman from Hojoko

You can no longer say you’ve never seen Billy Costa cry… tune in to see why our fearless host is shedding some tears with Chef Tim Cushman of Hojoko.

* THE VERB HOTEL 1271 BOYLSTON ST., BOSTON MA, 02215 (617)670-0507 HOJOKOBOSTON.COM