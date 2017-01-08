Dolphins Vs. Steelers: Watch NFL Wild Card Round Game Online

Share this:

The Miami Dolphins will need to bring their “A” game if they are to end their generations’-long wait for a playoff victory.

Miami will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in a NFL wild-card round game. The teams last met on Oct. 16 when the Dolphins won 30-15 in Week 6.

But the Steelers have vastly improved since then, and their offensive stars Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell all rested in Week 17 with hopes of being at their best in the playoffs.

That time is now.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Steelers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS All Access

