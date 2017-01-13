Dominick Cruz Finally Responds To Cody Garbrandt’s Rematch Offer

Share this:

The feud between Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz is still very much alive.

Garbrandt, who beat Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 207, has offered a rematch to Cruz multiple times since their Dec. 30 fight. After initially overlooking Garbrandt’s offers, Cruz finally spoke on the matter Thursday night.

Speaking with TMZ, Cruz explained why he believes Garbrandt is so insistent on a rematch.

“He keeps saying I’m at the top and rematch, rematch, rematch,” Cruz told TMZ. “I mean you’ve got the title, why are you asking to rematch me? I think you guys know exactly what it means. He knows that I am better than him. He wants the rematch because I’m the only fight that really raises the bar in this division. If you look at TJ Dillashaw, he could take the title from Cody, I promise you. Whenever I come back, I’m fighting for the title. Who it’s going to be, I don’t know yet.”

As expected, Garbrandt responded to Cruz’s remarks.

Take the rematch I've blessed you with or I'll cut the snakes head off and await for your return! @DominickCruz @TMZ https://t.co/LHDcYZsdUv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 13, 2017

The “snake” Garbrandt is referring to appears to be Dillashaw, who presumably is next in line for a shot at the bantamweight title.

While Garbrandt is expected to take some time off after fighting four times in 2016, his first title defense, whenever it might be, is sure to be a good one.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images