Don’t Expect Martellus Bennett To Visit White House If Patriots Win Super Bowl

HOUSTON — Tom Brady most likely would welcome a trip to the White House this year — not just because it would mean he’d won Super Bowl LI, but also because he’d get to visit someone he’s described as a “friend.”

But not every New England Patriots player would be so keen on a trip to meet President Donald Trump, by the sound of it.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was one of several team members who fielded Trump-related questions Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. While Brady and coach Bill Belichick deflected political questions, however, Bennett couldn’t help but be honest.

When asked if he would make the customary trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. if the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, Bennett was succinct.

Martellus Bennett on if he'd go to the White House if Patriots win the Super Bowl: Most likely not, because I don't support the person in it — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 31, 2017

Bennett’s remark came at the end of a long day of sports figures expressing their feelings on the new president and his recent ban on immigration from select Muslim-majority countries. As fervently as the Patriots guard against distractions, though, Bennett’s comments might get especially sizable attention, coming just days before the Super Bowl.

