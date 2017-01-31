Dont’a Hightower Says Ex-Patriot Jamie Collins Is Favorite Defensive Player

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots defense has been strong all season long.

New England boasted the league’s best scoring defense over the course of the regular season, allowing an average of only 15.6 points per game.

The success of the Patriots’ defense is thanks in large part to Dont’a Hightower, who has captained the unit. At Super Bowl media night on Monday, Hightower was asked to name his favorite defensive player in the NFL, and the 2016 Pro Bowl selection gave a rather ironic answer.

Q: Who is your favorite defensive player in the NFL? Dont'a Hightower: Jamie Collins — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 31, 2017

Collins, as most know, was traded from New England to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31. Hightower, who played three-plus seasons with Collins, admitted he was a little bummed out by the trade.

Q: What was it like seeing Jamie Collins get traded? Hightower: It sucked. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 31, 2017

We’re guessing Hightower has gotten over it, though. On Feb. 5, he’ll be playing in his second Super Bowl in three years.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images