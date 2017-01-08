Duke’s Grayson Allen Might Have Tried To Trip An Opposing Player…Again

Share this:

Tweet







Did Duke’s star guard Grayson Allen try to trip another player again?

In the Blue Devils game against Boston College on Saturday, which aired on NESN, the pre-season All-American appeared to have stuck his leg out when moving around a screen.

Did Grayson Allen try to trip someone again? https://t.co/ptj70sP8bE pic.twitter.com/CZtFKVpAcy — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 7, 2017

Allen is coming off of a one-game suspension for his third tripping offense.

While Duke prevailed 93-82, the story will continue to be Allen’s antics. He is no doubt one of the most talented players in the country and a key piece to what the Blue Devils hope is another championship run, but if he is unable to get this issue resolved, he could be seeing more of the bench than just a single game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images