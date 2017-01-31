Dwight Freeney Finds Tom Brady, Patriots As Tough To Game Plan For As Ever

Share this:

HOUSTON — Dwight Freeney has received plenty of up-close looks at Tom Brady over the years, and the Atlanta Falcons defensive end hopes to have quite a few more Sunday.

Looking down on Brady while he lies on the turf after a sack would be Freeney’s preferred vantage point.

Yet Freeney, a 15-year veteran preparing to participate in his second Super Bowl, knows getting to the New England Patriots quarterback won’t be easy. That’s because Brady and the Patriots always have presented a matchup nightmare as long as Freeney has faced them, going back to his days with the Indianapolis Colts.

Freeney was asked Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night about what makes the Patriots so difficult to prepare for, and his answer helped explain why coach Bill Belichick has given so many opponents fits over the years.

