EA Sports Trolls Packers’ Huge Loss To Falcons With Funny Madden Joke

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlanta Falcons made a laughingstock of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, and EA Sports got in on the fun.

The makers of the popular “Madden NFL” video game series trolled the Packers during the second half of their 44-21 loss with a “your peer has canceled the game” image on Twitter. This message shows up during a game of “Madden” online when your opponent quits, usually out of frustration.

The Falcons will meet the Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, “Madden NFL 17” cover athlete, won’t play, though, because of a season-ending back injury.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK