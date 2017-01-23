Emmanuel Sanders Explains Why Tony Romo, Broncos ‘Would Be A Good Fit’

Share this:

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to decide on Tony Romo’s future. But if they do elect to move on from the veteran quarterback, as many expect because of Dak Prescott’s emergence, the Denver Broncos would appear to be a good fit.

Just ask Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who appeared on NFL Network’s “GameDay Morning” and discussed the potential match.

“I believe I would benefit,” Sanders said Sunday, via NFL.com. “I believe that Romo would be a good fit in (offensive coordinator Mike) McCoy’s system. It’s a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think it’s going to be similar to the Cowboys.”

Sanders, however, did backpedal a bit as he noted he also believes in Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, the two quarterbacks currently on Denver’s roster.

“I feel like we will win ballgames with Tony Romo or potentially a championship,” Sanders said. “At the same time, Paxton Lynch played in a spread offense at Memphis and he can be successful. I think Trevor (Siemian) can be successful. We’ll see what we can do. I can’t sit up here and say ‘Bring Tony Romo!’ because I also have two other quarterbacks that are playing really well, too.”

While the Broncos would be a logical trade partner for the Cowboys, Denver reportedly is not currently interested in dealing for the oft-injured star. We’ll just have to sit back and see where Romo lands in the offseason.

