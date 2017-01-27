Enes Kanter Fractures Forearm While Punching A Chair, Reportedly Out 6 To 8 Weeks

Share this:

With the possible exception of pillows, it’s never a good idea to punch inanimate objects. And Enes Kanter did not punch a pillow Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man opted instead to take out his frustrations on a chair during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Television cameras captured a replay of the incident.

Kanter left the game to undergo X-rays and didn’t return in OKC’s 109-98 win. But it turns out his injury was a lot worse than the team realized.

Kanter is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a fractured forearm, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a significant blow to a Thunder team that currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and his absence will place an even heavier burden on do-it-all point guard Russell Westbrook.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan, needless to say, wasn’t too happy with Kanter.

