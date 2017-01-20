Eric Rowe, Jadeveon Clowney Fined For Penalties During Patriots-Texans Game

Share this:

Eric Rowe’s misguided unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Saturday night did not cost the New England Patriots the game, but it did cost the cornerback a bit of money.

Rowe was fined $12,154 for pulling Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin out of a post-whistle pileup during the Patriots’ 34-16 victory in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, according to reports from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin and others.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was livid over the penalty, criticizing Rowe’s decision-making during a conference call Sunday morning.

“You can’t do that,” Belichick said. “No, there’s no — you can’t do that. You can’t pull players off the pile. That’s not the right thing. That rule is clear-cut. There’s no question about it. You can’t do that.”

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also reportedly was fined $18,231 for a late hit on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

