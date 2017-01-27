Evan Turner Offers Unique Way For Rajon Rondo, Bulls To Settle Drama

Share this:

The Chicago Bulls need a way to sort out their latest mess. Fortunately, a player with no connection to the situation whatsoever has them covered.

Bulls stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade raised eyebrows earlier this week by appearing to call out their teammates for not caring enough during their recent slump. But Rajon Rondo cranked the drama into overdrive Thursday night with a scathing Instagram post that appeared to throw serious shade at Butler and Wade.

So, how can this trio hash things out to reconcile its differences? Evan Turner — as he does with nearly everything — has a theory.

I wonder if rondo is willing to fight wade or butler on the undercard of the Soulja boy/Chris brown event. A Catch weight would be needed… — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 27, 2017

The Portland Trail Blazers forward apparently wants Rondo to settle his score with Wade and Butler in the boxing ring, sharing a “card” with celebrities Soulja Boy and Chris Brown in a night dedicated to settling beefs.

Turner makes a good point about needing a catch weight, too: Rondo weighs a svelte 186 pounds, while both Wade and Butler are listed at 220 pounds. Perhaps Rondo can recruit 6-foot-10, 275-pound Bulls center Cristiano Felicio to join his side.

Thumbnail photo via Craig Mitchelldyer/USA TODAY Sports Images