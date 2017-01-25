Everyone Survives This Insane Crash Between Train, FedEx Cargo Truck

Share this:

In case you’ve forgotten, trains are extremely powerful.

If you’re in search of a reminder, look no further than the situation that unfolded Saturday. in North Salt Lake, Utah, when a FrontRunner train hit and ripped through a FedEx cargo semi truck, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Miraculously, there were no serious injuries.

As you can see, the crossing gates at the intersection were in an upright position, a problem that the Utah Transit Authority currently is investigating.

“The agency has never had an accident like this before, and UTA is investigating why and how it happened to ensure it doesn’t occur again” the UTA said in a news release Tuesday, via The Salt Lake Tribune.

The crossing gates are designed to remain down and active when there is a power outage or lack of signal, according to the release. That’s precisely what snowy conditions caused them to do prior to the crash, but after an employee restored them to the upright position, they remained up as the crash took place.