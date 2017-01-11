NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s ‘Good’ After Car Crash Near Cowboys’ Practice Facility

by on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 11:03AM
720

As a running back in the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott is used to head-on collisions. He had a different kind of crash Wednesday morning.

The Dallas Cowboys running was involved in a “minor car crash,” TMZ Sports reported. The good news for Elliott and Cowboys fan is that Elliott was unharmed in the crash.

TMZ Sports cites a witness who said Elliott’s GMC truck rear-ended a BMW. The Frisco Police Department confirmed the crash to TMZ.

Elliott also appeared to confirm the crash — and his good health — with a tweet shortly after the news broke.

It’s a bullet dodged for Elliott and the Cowboys, who host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in an NFC divisional-round matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN