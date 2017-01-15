Falcons Advance to NFC Championship Game With Win Over Seahawks

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlanta Falcons are one step closer to punching their ticket to Houston.

The Falcons defended their home field in Saturday’s divisional-round game, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 36-20.

MVP-candidate Matt Ryan powered the Falcon’s offense, completing 26 of 37 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

After Seattle jumped out to an early 7-0, the Falcons responded with a score of their own when Ryan found Julio Jones for a 7-yard touchdown.

Jones finished the day with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Atlanta was able to gain a nine-point lead at halftime thanks to another Ryan touchdown pass, this time to running back Tevin Coleman.

After a hot start to the game, the Seattle offense was never able to get back on track. Down 10-7 in the second quarter, the Seahawks were backed up to their own one-yard line after a lengthy Devin Hester punt return was called back due to penalty. This proved to be costly, as quarterback Russell Wilson tripped over one of his own lineman and fell into the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Wilson finished the night completing 17 of 30 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed two costly interceptions, including this circus pick from Deion Jones which effectively iced the game.

Depending on the outcome of Sunday’s divisional-round game, Atlanta will either be traveling to Dallas to play the Cowboys or hosting the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images