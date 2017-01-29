Falcons Arrive In Houston Sunday For Super Bowl LI, Patriots To Travel Monday

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons have arrived.

The NFC Champions flew into Houston Sunday, with their team flight touching down around 4 p.m. ET.

Atlanta is the first team to arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI, as the New England Patriots are scheduled to depart on Monday afternoon.

It’s safe to assume that all of the Falcons players are thrilled to be in Houston for Super Bowl LI, but some of them shared their excitement on Twitter. While Super Bowl in itself is enough to get your juices flowing, some players shared other reasons why they’re happy to be in town.

Fresh off the plane.. thank god that we landed.. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 29, 2017

Back in the Lone Star State first place @Whataburger — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) January 29, 2017

Feb 5. can’t come soon enough.

