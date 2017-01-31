Falcons Coach Bryan Cox Quotes Bill Belichick To Team Before Super Bowl LI

Share this:

HOUSTON — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s words are being used against him before Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox played under Belichick on the 1998 and 1999 New York Jets and on the 2001 Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVI championship team. So now he’s imparting wisdom from Belichick to his own players as they prepare to play the Patriots on Sunday.

“The biggest thing I pass along, probably from Bill, is the ‘Do Your Job’ slogan,” Cox said Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night. “That thing ain’t new. That thing started a long time ago. It started as far back as I remember, ’98. But at the end of the day, you learn great things from great coaches, and you can carry it not only on the football field but in your life. That is what’s really special to me.”

It’s clear Cox deeply appreciates Belichick.

“You have to be respectful to the person who taught you something and gave your life life, gave your career life,” Cox said. “I respect that. I love him to death. But at the end of the day, that’s not going to stop me from doing my job on Sunday.”

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images