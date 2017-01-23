Falcons Fan Hilariously Knocks Off Packers Backer’s Cheesehead After NFC Title Game

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons closed down the Georgia Dome with a 44-21 dismantling of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Falcons fans naturally were on cloud nine after their team locked up its second Super Bowl berth in franchise history, and one fan ran down the walkways of the Georgia Dome taunting visitors one final time.

With the speed she showed after contact, she probably would have found the end zone a couple times against the Packers’ defense.

The Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images