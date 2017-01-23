Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Taking All Team Employees To Super Bowl LI

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons punched their ticket to Super Bowl LI with a convincing 44-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

It takes a total team effort for a team to reach the Super Bowl, and that notion is certainly not lost on Falcons owner Arthur Blank. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jeff Schultz, Blank will be taking every team employee to the big game in Houston.

The Falcons will need all the support they can get, as a matchup with the New England Patriots looms large.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images