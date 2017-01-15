Watch Arthur Blank’s Sweet Dance Moves In Falcons’ Locker-Room Celebration

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on.

The team punched its ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 36-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

So how did the Falcons celebrate the big win? With a locker-room dance party that featured team owner Arthur Blank, of course.

Blank and the Falcons hope to keep dancing all the way to the Super Bowl, but they’ll have to get through either the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images