Watch Robert Alford’s All-Time Hilarious Flop In Falcons’ NFC Title Game Win

The Atlanta Falcons torched the Green Bay Packers on Sunday during their 44-21 win in the NFC Championship Game. The Falcons had everything working for them as they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LI in Houston, including their acting game.

With the Falcons leading 44-15 late in the fourth quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambled to his right and stiff-armed Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, ripping off his helmet in the process. After the play, Rodgers gave Alford a little bump and the Falcons’ cornerback attempted to draw a flag with an soccer-style flop.

Flop of the year by Alford 😂 pic.twitter.com/z7bDUQphYM — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 22, 2017

An Oscar-worthy performance from the fourth-year corner out of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images