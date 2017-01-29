Falcons Star Devonta Freeman Was On Tom Brady’s Son’s Fantasy Team

Share this:

Fantasy football is a lot of fun, and it attracts players of all ages. That includes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 9-year-old son, Jack.

It’s one way Brady and his son can share their love of football.

“My oldest son, he really knows the game,” Brady told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss. “He had (Falcons running back) Devonta Freeman on his fantasy team, so he knows how good he is.”

Freeman was a tremendous performer for fantasy football players during the 2016 regular season.

The two-time Pro-Bowl selection rushed for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also hauled in 54 receptions for 462 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games.

The Patriots will need a strong effort defensively to slow down Freeman in Super Bowl LI next Sunday. Freeman has tallied 80-plus total yards and one touchdown in each of Atlanta’s two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images