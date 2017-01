Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons already have clinched the NFC South division title, but they still have something to play for in Week 17.

A win over the New Orleans Saints secures the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs for Atlanta.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-Saints online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

