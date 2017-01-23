Falcons Will Be Home Team In Super Bowl LI, Get To Choose Jerseys

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will play for all the marbles in Super Bowl LI on Feb.5 in Houston.

The Falcons, who closed out the Georgia Dome with a 44-21 throttling of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, will be designated as the home team for the game, and as such will get to decide if they want to wear colored uniforms or white uniforms.

NFC is designated home conference this year, so Falcons get choice of color or white. Uni match-up will probably look like this. pic.twitter.com/BBr5NuZC0i — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 23, 2017

The team designated as the home team alternates between the AFC and NFC every season. The Patriots were designated as the away team and wore white uniforms during their Super Bowl XLIX victory against the Seattle Seahawks. This could prove to be a good omen for the Patriots, if the Falcons elect to wear colored uniforms, as teams in white uniforms have won 11 of the past 12 Super Bowls.

Neither the Patriots or Falcons will practice at NRG Stadium in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LI as both teams will get their work in at local universities.

Patriots will practice at UH for Super Bowl. Falcons will practice at Rice. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 23, 2017

The Patriots reached their NFL-record ninth Super Bowl with a 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, while the Falcons clinched their second Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images