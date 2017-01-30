Fan Runs Onto Course, Fakes Out Two Guards At Farmers Insurance Open

Share this:

Just because Tiger Woods didn’t hang around for the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open doesn’t mean there wasn’t some weekend excitement.

On Saturday, a fan ran onto the course and gave event security a run for their money. The fan taunts a security guard, jumps in the pond, acts like he’s finished, and then takes off before face-planting into the rough.

Take a look at the impressive moves in the video below.

By far the greatest thing I saw yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WXDjRs9ZN1 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) January 28, 2017

Sunday at the Farmers was no slouch either, as Jon Rahm won his first career PGA Tour event with a 60-foot eagle putt on the final hole.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images