Faraday Future Being Accused Of Dodging $1.82M Bill For Presentation

For a company that has more concepts than car sales, Faraday Future sure knows how to grab headlines.

The automaker is being accused of agreeing to pay $1.82 million for a graphics presentation, and so far only paying $20,000 to the company filing the complaint, The Mill Group, according to Jalopnik.

The Mill Group claims that FF contacted the company in August about creating a presentation featuring various high-tech components to accompany the launch of a new EV in January. The complaint says that The Mill Group returned with an estimate, and that despite agreeing to the terms and promising payment, FF repeatedly has failed to make payments.

In what should come as little surprise to anyone familiar with FF, the company isn’t discussing the complaint, and details of the presentation’s purpose and fate are still speculation.

Since its inception in 2014, The EV startup has caused a lot of buzz, including complaints of failure to pay suppliers and disputes over trademarks. But the reveal of what FF says is its first production vehicle at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show shows why the company generates so much interest.

The reveal of the FF 91 is encouraging for those who still envision Faraday being a rival to Tesla, something that has a greater chance of happening if the company can get out of its own way.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Faraday Future