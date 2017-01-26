Felix Hernandez Reportedly A Victim In High-End Seattle Burglary Ring

Share this:

Tweet







Professional athletes lead glamorous lives, but Felix Hernandez reportedly experienced the downside of being in the sports spotlight.

The Seattle Mariners ace was one of the many victims of a high-end burglary ring that staged more than 100 break-ins over a nine-month span, according to the Seattle Times.

Seattle police arrested three men Monday whom Bellevue, Wash., police chief Steve Mylett said was responsible for at least 123 robberies that earned upwards of $3 million. One of the men was wearing a customized watch engraved with Hernandez’s nickname, “King Felix,” at the time of his arrest, indicating the 30-year-old right-hander had been burglarized.

Hernandez’s watch was taken from his home in November along with his 2015 All-Star ring, according to Mylett.

Nicknamed the “Rock Smash Burglary Crew,” the trio reportedly earned the moniker by smashing outdoor security system panels and breaking into homes by throwing rocks through sliding doors and glass windows.

Hernandez isn’t the only recently robbed pro athlete, as Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry reportedly was victimized in a jewelry theft in Philadelphia.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images