Fiat-Chrysler’s Lineup Price Bumps Aren’t Going Away Any Time Soon

Share this:

Tweet







The days of affordable options in Fiat-Chrysler’s lineup aren’t totally over, but they’re well on their way.

Speaking at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last week, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne talked about how price increases between newer models and ones they replace will continue to rise as FCA’s lineup gets a makeover.

“This is going to happen with every architecture that we launch,” Marchionne said via Automotive news. “Because the level of technology that’s in these cars is, by definition, more costly.”

But consumers aren’t going quietly. Sales of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, which starts at $24,590 in the U.S., were up 26 percent last year, according to Autonews, a sign that average consumers weren’t ready to pay for the redesigned Chrysler Pacifica caravan, which starts at $29,590.

The presence of the technologically-superior Pacific has led to speculation that the Grand Caravan’s days are numbered, but FCA isn’t ready to pull the plug yet.

“When we shut production of the Grand Caravan is not clear to us yet,” Marchionne said. “But I agree … that we need to look at the [price] range, and to offer some level of affordable access to the Pacifica at the lower end to try and replace the outgoing models.”

Looks like that comfy commute to soccer practice is going to cost you in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat-Chrysler