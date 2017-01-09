FIFA Awards Live: ‘World XI’ A Combined Real Madrid, Barcelona Dream Team

Share this:

Tweet







15:50 p.m. ET: Now it’s time for the Fan Award.

12:40: It’s time for the first award, as FIFA names its World XI, or all-world team. Over 26,000 professional players who belong to FIFpro, a world players’ union, voted on the World XI.

FIFA and @FIFPro proudly present the 2016 @World11. Find out all about the team at https://t.co/8CNhEJm1uE. #World11 pic.twitter.com/XPiHn0uCHd — FIFA FIFPro World 11 (@World11) January 9, 2017

Goalkeeper: Maunel Neuer

Defenders: Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

They might as well call it the Real Madrid/Barcelona combined dream team (plus Neuer).

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy was on the shortlist for the World XI but the Premier League’s only representative understandably didn’t make the final cut.

12:35: Eva Longoria is one of the guest hosts, as the United States apparently continues to flex its muscles at FIFA in all kinds of ways.

12:30 p.m. ET: Some VIPs of the soccer world are in the house.

Two of the greatest footballers to play the game in attendance at FIFA's Best awards this evening. pic.twitter.com/FZ5IkkxL10 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 9, 2017

Zinedine Zidane and his Real Madrid players have also arrived in Zurich. pic.twitter.com/rOmkUvoRI6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 9, 2017

Noon ET: For at least a day, FIFA will make headlines for all the right reasons.

World soccer’s governing body will hold its annual awards ceremony on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland, crowning the best players, coaches, fans and goal for 2016. A combined voting process held in November determined the winners, and FIFA will reveal them to the world at a glitzy gala, known formally as “The Best FIFA Football Awards.”

Here are the awards and nominees, via FIFA.com:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award (Nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award (Nominees: Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award (Nominees: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award (Nominees: Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage)

The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 (Nominees: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri)

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award (Nominees: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters)

“The Best FIFA Football Awards” ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Join us right here for some sights, sounds and news from Zurich.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FIFATV