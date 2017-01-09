FIFA Awards Live: ‘World XI’ A Combined Real Madrid, Barcelona Dream Team

15:50 p.m. ET: Now it’s time for the Fan Award.
12:40: It’s time for the first award, as FIFA names its World XI, or all-world team. Over 26,000 professional players who belong to FIFpro, a world players’ union, voted on the World XI.
Goalkeeper: Maunel Neuer
Defenders: Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo
Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
They might as well call it the Real Madrid/Barcelona combined dream team (plus Neuer).
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy was on the shortlist for the World XI but the Premier League’s only representative understandably didn’t make the final cut.
12:35: Eva Longoria is one of the guest hosts, as the United States apparently continues to flex its muscles at FIFA in all kinds of ways.
12:30 p.m. ET: Some VIPs of the soccer world are in the house.
Noon ET: For at least a day, FIFA will make headlines for all the right reasons.
World soccer’s governing body will hold its annual awards ceremony on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland, crowning the best players, coaches, fans and goal for 2016. A combined voting process held in November determined the winners, and FIFA will reveal them to the world at a glitzy gala, known formally as “The Best FIFA Football Awards.”
Here are the awards and nominees, via FIFA.com:
“The Best FIFA Football Awards” ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Join us right here for some sights, sounds and news from Zurich.
