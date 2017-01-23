FIFA World Cup Draw Date, Location Revealed By Russia 2018 Organizers

Share this:

Tweet







Soccer fans around the world now should circle Dec. 1, 2017 on their calendars.

That’s because the draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be staged that day in Moscow at a concert hall in the Kremlin, The Associated Press reported Monday, citing Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

“The draw will take place at the 6,000-capacity State Kremlin Palace, a grand structure built inside the Kremlin walls in the Soviet era to hold Communist Party conferences,” the AP wrote. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been allowing FIFA to use high-profile venues for World Cup ceremonies.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has been allowing FIFA to use high-profile venues for World Cup ceremonies.”

FIFA will sort the 32 qualifiers into eight groups of four teams, and predictions and previews will flood from there.

The tournament will begin June 14, 2018 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The final will be held on July 15 at the same venue.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FIFATV