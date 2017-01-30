Fired-Up Tom Brady Shares Bill Belichick Message At Patriots Super Bowl Rally

Share this:

New England Patriots fans might have got a little peek behind the curtain as to what Bill Belichick’s message to his team might have been before leaving for Super Bowl LI.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Belichick, special-teams ace Matthew Slater and quarterback Tom Brady all addressed a huge crowd of Patriots fans Monday morning at Gillette Stadium for a send-off before the team left for Houston.

They sent an obvious message, thanking the fans for their support all season long, and Brady seemed especially fired up.

“Damn,” Brady said after taking the microphone and cutting through loud “MVP” chants,”Now it’s starting to feel like the Super Bowl.”

Brady then pleaded with the crowd for one more week of support, calling on a message from Belichick to rally the troops.

“(You have to) Put all that crap you’ve gotta deal with in the drawer,” Brady said. “Put it all away for one more week. We need you guys at your best because we need to be at our best.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images