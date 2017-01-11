Florida St. Coach Defends Grayson Allen, Calls Apparent Shove ‘Great Hustle Play’

Share this:

Grayson Allen is under fire again, but the basketball fraternity seems to have the Duke University basketball star’s back.

Dennis Gates, the Florida State assistant coach whom Allen is accused of shoving during Tuesday’s night game, used Twitter to explain their collision in basketball terms and defended the Duke guard.

Allen, a junior, has become a lightning rod during his college basketball career. He already has served a (one game) suspension for tripping opponents and also has had trouble controlling his emotions during games this season.

Allen has faced plenty of criticism, and Tuesday’s incident with Gates has only emboldened his critics. But Gates apparently isn’t interested in fanning those flames. Instead, he has moved to protect the 21-year-old Allen from them.

Thumbnail photo via Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports Images