Florida Vs. Iowa Live Stream: Watch Outback Bowl Game Online

The Outback Bowl might not be the most anticipated college football bowl game, but this year’s matchup could be entertaining.
Florida and Iowa will square off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, and even though they’re not exactly championship-caliber teams, they still were among the best in their respective divisions. The Gators finished first in the SEC East, while the Hawkeyes finished second in the Big Ten West, so there’s reason to believe this game could be pretty competitive.
Here’s how you can watch the Outback Bowl online.
When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
