Floyd Mayweather Jr. Jabs Dana White: ‘You Used To Carry My Bags’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. clearly isn’t ready to accept Dana White’s “real offer.”

White said last week he’d give Mayweather and Conor McGregor each $25 million guaranteed to fight, to which Mayweather responded by calling the UFC president a “f—ing comedian.” The undefeated boxer then doubled down over the weekend by pointing out that he hasn’t made as little as $25 million for a fight in the last decade.

“If you don’t know, I want to tell everybody this … The last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said in an interview with FightHype.com. “I’m not bragging or boasting. I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful — $25 million is still great money — but for the last I don’t know how many years my guaranteed lowest would be like 32 (million), a little bit over 32 (million), that’s my lowest.”

Mayweather noted the huge paydays he received for fighting Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao, further suggesting he won’t be fighting McGregor anytime soon unless the stakes are raised. He also slipped in a jab against White, albeit with the disclaimer that he likes the UFC boss.

“I don’t want to talk to Dana White. Dana White, he was a player, he was a boss, but he was a small boss,” Mayweather said. “The big bosses were the Fertittas. But the Fertittas chose to sell the UFC, so Dana is just an employee. Dana White — I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him — but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags. Dana White, I remember you used to carry my bags.”

We might never see Mayweather and McGregor throw down, but the potential superfight sure has spawned some entertaining verbal sparring.