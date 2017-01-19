Floyd Mayweather Jr. Trolls Conor McGregor With Tweet About Net Worth

Share this:

When it comes to net worth, there’s no competition between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The seemingly never-ending war of words between the boxer and UFC star continued Thursday, and this time Mayweather was on the offensive.

For the first time since the rumors of a Mayweather-McGregor superfight started, UFC president Dana White made a “real offer” last week of $25 million per fighter. But Mayweather predictably turned the offer down, and his tweet Thursday should make the reason for his decision clear.

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

Bah God look at the carnage! (In a Jim Ross voice, of course.)

To be fair to McGregor, though, Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes says the UFC superstar made $22 million just last year.

So nice try, “Money” Mayweather.

