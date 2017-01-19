Floyd Mayweather Jr. Trolls Conor McGregor With Tweet About Net Worth

When it comes to net worth, there’s no competition between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.
The seemingly never-ending war of words between the boxer and UFC star continued Thursday, and this time Mayweather was on the offensive.
For the first time since the rumors of a Mayweather-McGregor superfight started, UFC president Dana White made a “real offer” last week of $25 million per fighter. But Mayweather predictably turned the offer down, and his tweet Thursday should make the reason for his decision clear.
Bah God look at the carnage! (In a Jim Ross voice, of course.)
To be fair to McGregor, though, Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes says the UFC superstar made $22 million just last year.
So nice try, “Money” Mayweather.
