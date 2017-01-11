For Second Consecutive Year, BMW Will Not Run Commercial During Super Bowl

Share this:

If you were hoping for BMW to return to the Super Bowl commercial lineup for the first time since 2015, you’re going to be disappointed.

The German automaker will not run an advertisement for this year’s Super Bowl LI, according to Autonews. The brand last ran a Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, a memorable advertisement for the electric i3 that starred Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric.

Considering BMW officially unveiled its new 5-series lineup during the North American International Automotive Show in Detroit on Monday, a spot during the big game to promote the vehicle seemed natural. But BMW is taking a different marketing approach.

In October, the 5-series starred in “The Chase,” a mini-movie that has drawn 5.1 million views on YouTube, and also marked the first BMW Films production since 2002. Additionally, the 5-series reveal was preceded by a preview of the sedan’s lineup via Facebook Live on Sunday, a stream that received over 113,000 views.

That’s all well and good, but let’s hope it’s not too long before we see more ads like this.

