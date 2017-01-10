Ford’s ‘City Of Tomorrow’ Aims To Decrease Congestion, Increase Mobility

Share this:

It’s never too early to start planning for the future.

Ford took that sentiment to another level at the North American International Auto Show on Monday, revealing its “City of Tomorrow” concept. The company’s vision is twofold, as it aims to “inspire innovation and assist cities in solving mobility challenges to help people move more easily today and in the future,” Ford said in a press release.

The company has plans for both the near and distant future. In the short term, Ford expects autonomous vehicles — including their own first fully autonomous vehicle — to be introduced in cities within five years. Ford also anticipates electronic vehicles to outnumber gasoline-powered vehicles within five years.

Ford also announced the expansion of Chariot — the company-owned, crowd-sourced ride sharing service — to eight cities, including one outside the U.S., within a year. Chariot currently services only Austin, Texas, and San Francisco. Additionally, Ford is bringing “GoBike,” a bicycle-based ride sharing service, to California’s Bay Area.

Among the more ambitious features of Ford’s plan is its vision of connected communications between vehicles and city infrastructures. This includes: equipping 20 million cars with build-in modems in the next five years, large-scale innovations including widespread wireless charging and all-new operating systems for city transportation managers.

#CES2017 @Ford & Motivate, the global bike share leader launch GoBike this Spring in SanFran with FordPass app pic.twitter.com/2M3KulNwdj — ABI_Beardslee (@ABI_Beardslee) January 5, 2017

Decades into the future, Ford is really thinking big. And not just in the form of more Ford Broncos and Rangers.

Ford aims to tackle the problems of congestion and limited mobility in urban environment by introducing a variety of innovations, including high-speed public transit and large concentrations of electric, autonomous vehicles.

The plan also includes drones that can quickly survey and map areas a variety of issues, including traffic jams. It also calls for a more advanced transportation operating system that integrates data from all vehicles and infrastructure to help improve mobility on the fly. In addition to limiting accidents to nearly zero, Ford wants to convert road space into green space and parks to improve the overall quality of life in cities.

Of course, many of these types of changes are a long way down the road. But Ford is supporting the process by establishing its “City solutions team” which will team up with major global cities to help solve congestion and mobility issues.

