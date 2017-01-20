Former Patriots Star Kevin Faulk Has No Problem With Son Playing Football

Share this:

Dual-sport star Bo Jackson made headlines recently claiming he never would have played football had he known the severity of the health risks surrounding the game. While Jackson isn’t alone in this opinion, one former player doesn’t necessarily agree.

Former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk says he has no regrets when looking back on his career, and he also is comfortable with his son playing. While Faulk is aware of the dangers of the game, he believes teaching proper fundamentals can go a long way in preventing these issues.

