Former Rutgers Roommates Logan Ryan, Mohamed Sanu To Reunite At Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots defense will have their hands full in Super Bowl LI when they take on the Atlanta Falcons high-powered offense.

For Patriots defensive back Logan Ryan, Feb. 5 will be a reunion with his old Rutgers roommate and current Falcons receiver, Mohamed Sanu. While the two have their friendship, Ryan’s looking forward to competing against his former college teammate.

To hear more from Ryan, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images