‘Forza Horizon 3’ Update Accidentally Leaks Future Content, Creates Bugs

Gamers who couldn’t wait to discover future downloadable content for “Forza Horizon 3” got a surprise this week by a PC update, but some probably wish they hadn’t.

The 53GB update went live on the Windows store Tuesday, and included an unencrypted developer version of the game, according to Kotaku. Players who downloaded the update discovered a much larger car catalog than expected, but also various bugs, including one that comprised players’ save files.

Some of the leaked cars include a BMW 507, Honda S800 and upwards of 18 different Porsche vehicles.

Check out some of the leaked vehicles below.

The previous up-to-date version of the game was .35.2, whereas the new update installed version .37.2. Not only did the new version include screens marred by glitches, but if players started a new game, they were left with corrupted save files. If players only used their existing save files, they were in the clear. The accidental update has since been removed and replaced.

Talk about fool's gold.

Thumbnail photo via Imgur