Frank Vatrano Nets Power-Play Goal Wednesday Night Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins lost a tough one on Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

After a tremendous start on offense, the B’s squandered a three-goal lead and ultimately lost to the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in a shootout.

One of the bright spots from Wednesday night was Frank Vatrano, who tallied two goals in the contest. The second goal game on the power play, where Vatrano found the back of the net after nifty passing from David Backes and Ryan Spooner.

To see a breakdown of the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images