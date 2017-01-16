Frank Vatrano’s Nice Sequence Helps Bruins Stay On Attack Vs. Islanders

Share this:

The Boston Bruins didn’t score in the first period of Monday’s game against the New York Islanders. But they had a few chances, and Frank Vatrano helped create one.

Early in the teams’ matinee matchup at TD Garden, Vatrano helped Boston retain possession in the offensive zone by retrieving the puck along the side boards. The Bruins forward then made a nice cross-ice pass to Joe Morrow, setting up his defenseman for a quality scoring chance.

Watch NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the sequence in the “Arbella Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images