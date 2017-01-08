Frozen Fenway 2017: Preview Of Four Teams In Hockey East Doubleheader

Share this:

Hockey is back at Fenway Park.

For the first time since 2014, America’s Most Beloved Ballpark has been turned into a winter wonderland, and four Hockey East teams will make it their home Sunday after a snowstorm delayed the festivities by a day.

No. 5 Boston University will face UMass at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 8 Boston College taking on Providence College at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the four teams competing Sunday.

NO. 5 BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Record: 11-5-2, 4-2-2 Hockey East

Coach: David Quinn (Fourth Season)

Players to watch: F Patrick Harper (seven goals, 13 assists), F Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (six goals, 12 assists), F Clayton Keller (seven goals, eight assists), F Jordan Greenway (six goals, 10 assists), D Charlie McAvoy (two goals, 11 assists), G Jake Oettinger (1.87 GAA, .932 save percentage)

Outlook: The Terriers are in the middle of the pack in the Hockey East standings entering this weekend but they’re loaded with talent and are ranked as one of the top teams in the nation. BU had seven (!) players in the World Junior Championships and they have two Bruins prospects ( McAvoy and Karlsson). But fatigue could be an issue with the tournament just wrapping up, and the remaining Terriers fresh off a 5-4 overtime win over Union on Thursday.

UMASS

Record: 5-14-2, 2-7-1 Hockey East

Coach: Greg Carvel (First Season)

Players to watch: F Austin Plevy (five goals, seven assists), F Steven Iacobellis (four goals, seven assists), F Kurt Keats (four points, eight assists), D William Lagesson (one goal, five assists), D Shane Bear (three goals, three assists), G Ryan Wischow (2.71 GAA, .909 save percentage)

Outlook: The Minutemen switched things up in the offseason, turning to Carvel as their new head coach. UMass ranks last in Hockey East in scoring offense (2.05 goals per game) and second to last in scoring defense (3.33 goals allowed per game), both of which could be problematic against the Terriers. The Minutemen are coming off a 3-0 loss to American International College.

NO. 8 BOSTON COLLEGE

Record: 13-7-2, 8-1-1 Hockey East

Coach: Jerry York (23rd Season at BC, 45th Overall)

Players to watch: F Matthew Gaudreau (six goals, 16 assists), F Christopher Brown (six goals, 12 assists), F Colin White (10 goals, seven assists), F Ryan Fitzgerald (five goals, 11 assists), D Casey Fitzgerald (five goals, eight assists), G Joseph Woll (2.51 GAA, .917 save percentage)

Outlook: The Eagles are off to a fast start and they enjoy a four-point cushion atop Hockey East before this weekend’s games. BC has nine NHL prospects, including Ryan Fitzgerald, the Boston Bruins’ 2013 fourth-round pick. The Eagles haven’t played since winning the Three Rivers Classic third place game over Ferris State on Dec. 30.

PROVIDENCE COLLEGE

Record: 8-6-4, 1-4-2 Hockey East

Coach: Nate Leaman (Sixth Season at PC, 14th Overall)

Players to watch: F Brian Pinho (five goals, 12 assists), F Erik Foley (seven goals, eight assists), F Josh Wilkins (six goals, nine assists), D Jake Walman (four goals, 10 assists), G Hayden Hawkey (2.30 GAA, .908 save percentage)

Outlook: The 2015 NCAA Division I men’s hockey champions only have one Hockey East win so far this season, and it came back in November against Northeastern. The Friars have been playing well of late, though, with wins in three of their last four games. They went 1-0-1 in a two-game homestand against No. 3 Denver last weekend.

Thumbnail screen grab via Twitter/@fenwaypark