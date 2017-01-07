Frozen Fenway Hockey East Doubleheader Rescheduled Due To Storm

Share this:

Tweet







The first Frozen Fenway doubleheader will have to wait one more day.

With heavy snow and wind in the forecast for Saturday, Hockey East sent out a press release Friday saying the Boston University-UMass and Boston College-Providence College games have been postponed until Sunday.

The games still will happen at the same time, with UMass vs. BU opening the action at 1:30 p.m. ET at Fenway Park, followed by BC vs. PC at 5 p.m.

You can check out the full press release in the tweet below.

Update about #FrozenFenway: games will be played at the same time on Sunday, Jan. 8 pic.twitter.com/47klNS7S7K — Hockey East (@hockey_east) January 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images