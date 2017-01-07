Frozen Fenway Hockey East Doubleheader Rescheduled Due To Storm

The first Frozen Fenway doubleheader will have to wait one more day.
With heavy snow and wind in the forecast for Saturday, Hockey East sent out a press release Friday saying the Boston University-UMass and Boston College-Providence College games have been postponed until Sunday.
The games still will happen at the same time, with UMass vs. BU opening the action at 1:30 p.m. ET at Fenway Park, followed by BC vs. PC at 5 p.m.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images
