Future, Bow Wow At Falcons-Seahawks Must Be Odd For Russell Wilson

Share this:

Tweet







Things must have been pretty awkward for Russell Wilson prior to Saturday’s Atlanta Falcons-Seattle Seahawks divisional-round game at the Georgia Dome.

One of the juicier topics all week was how the team’s DJ, Jay Envy, would treat the Seahawks quarterback. Wilson’s wife, Ciara, has a child with Atlanta-born rapper Future, and rumors swirled all week about how many Future songs Wilson might have to put up with during the game.

It turns out that was the least of his worries, though, as both Future and Bow Wow (formerly known as Lil Bow Wow, of course), who previously was romantically linked to Ciara, were on the sideline before the big game.

Bow Wow is here too with our pregame crew pic.twitter.com/I077nQQ9Jp — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) January 14, 2017

Awkward indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images