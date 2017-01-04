Gary Sheffield’s Tampa Mansion Is Hitting The Market For $1.8M Steal

Share this:

If you want to live like a member of the 500-home run club and have a couple million dollars to spare, well, you’re in luck.

Former Major League Baseball outfielder and renowned slugger Gary Sheffield is putting his Tampa, Fla., mansion on the market for $1.8 million, according to Busted Coverage. That’s obviously no bargain, but it’s relatively cheap as far as former professional athletes’ homes go. (Just ask Scottie Pippen.)

Sheffield’s home still packs plenty of pop, though. Located in the “exclusive gated community” of Harbour Island, the 5,492-square foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a nice secluded pool.

It’s good to know the 48-year-old, who hit 509 home runs with eight different teams over his 22-year career, still is living in style.

