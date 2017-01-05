Giannis ‘Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo Nails Buzzer Beater To Down Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is slowly making a strong case for the NBA MVP award.
He gave another sensational performance Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, highlighted by a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer and the New York Knicks.
Yeah, no one is blocking that shot with a step back that large.
The “Greek Freak” scored 27 points with 13 rebounds and four assists as Milwaukee won 105-104.
He’s averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 assists and nine rebounds per game this season, in addition to being one of the most exciting players in the league.
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images
