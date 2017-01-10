Giants Accused Of Trashing Their Airplane After Playoff Loss To Packers

Share this:

Whether on land, in air or at sea, the New York Giants aren’t leaving a very good impression these days.

The Giants suffered an ugly 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Game, a few days after several New York players spent their off day on a boat trip in Miami.

And if that didn’t raise your eyebrows, this certainly will: According to the New York Post, the Giants reportedly left such a mess on their return flight from Green Bay to Newark on Sunday night that United Airlines had to delay the plane’s next flight to London by more than three hours.

Mark Kropf, a passenger waiting to board United Flight 934 to London’s Heathrow Airport, told the Post the pilot came out and told passengers the plane “needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior.”

“Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane,” Kropf continued.

“Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat.”

Gordon Allott, CEO of a New York-based tech firm, emailed the Post from the plane while waiting for takeoff: “We are about 2.5 hours delayed. We were told the Giants had this plane last night and trashed it. Which is the cause of the delay.”

British television host Sian Welby also weighed in from the flight, which was supposed to depart Newark at 8:30 a.m. ET but instead took off at 11:47 a.m.

Thanks @Giants for trashing this plane so badly it was delayed for 2hrs in a "clean up operation" which meant I didn't miss my connection! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mvSPIoz9r — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) January 9, 2017

The Giants denied the report, while United blamed the flight’s 3-hour, 17-minute delay on a “mechanical issue.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images