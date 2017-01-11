Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Denies Team Trashed Plane After Loss To Packers

Share this:

The New York Giants have been a topic of conversation as of late, but not for any good reasons.

First, several Giants players were under intense criticism for their boat trip to Miami a week before the team’s wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers. This was followed by Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punching a hole through the wall after the Giants ultimately fell to the Packers 38-13.

To add more fuel to the fire, it was reported that the Giants trashed the team plane out of frustration following Sunday’s loss. However, during an interview Wednesday with WFAN 660, head coach Ben McAdoo firmly denied these allegations and used some colorful language to do so.

Coach McAdoo on the plane destroying reports: "It was Bull—-." — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) January 11, 2017

In fact, McAdoo’s interview was momentarily cut off the air for his use of profanity.

McAdoo apparently called BS on the plane-trashing story in interview w @WFAN660. Literally. That's why it was dropped in mid-sentence. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 11, 2017

Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie furthered his coach’s remarks, saying that despite it being a viral story, there is no truth to it.

Everyone loves a good story, but no Giants "trashed" our plane last night. Unless the silence of beaten championship hopes counts as damage. — Zak DeOssie (@zdeossie) January 10, 2017

McAdoo is probably hoping that the next time his team makes headlines, it is for a more favorable topic.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images