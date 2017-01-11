Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Denies Team Trashed Plane After Loss To Packers

The New York Giants have been a topic of conversation as of late, but not for any good reasons.
First, several Giants players were under intense criticism for their boat trip to Miami a week before the team’s wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers. This was followed by Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punching a hole through the wall after the Giants ultimately fell to the Packers 38-13.
To add more fuel to the fire, it was reported that the Giants trashed the team plane out of frustration following Sunday’s loss. However, during an interview Wednesday with WFAN 660, head coach Ben McAdoo firmly denied these allegations and used some colorful language to do so.
In fact, McAdoo’s interview was momentarily cut off the air for his use of profanity.
Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie furthered his coach’s remarks, saying that despite it being a viral story, there is no truth to it.
McAdoo is probably hoping that the next time his team makes headlines, it is for a more favorable topic.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
